Nation hails release of Wing Commander Abhinandan, twitterati say 'Welcome Back Hero!'

From politician to Bollywood celebrities, Twitter users from all sphere of India, expressed their happiness and wished for safe return of Indian hero. Soon after the news began doing the rounds of social media, Hashtag #WelcomeBackAbhinandan and #WelcomeBackHero began trending on Twitter in quick time.

Twitterati from across the nation erupted in joy after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan would release IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday. Soon after the news began doing the rounds of social media, Hashtag #WelcomeBackAbhinandan and #WelcomeBackHero began trending on Twitter in quick time. From politician to Bollywood celebrities, Twitter users from all sphere of India, expressed their happiness and wished for safe return of Indian hero. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also received appreciation on Twitter for his gesture for peace.  

On Wednesday, Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan Army after his fighter jet crashed in an air duel with a Pakistani F-16 and he fell into Pakistani territory.

On 28 February, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan would release IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday as a 'peace gesture'. Pakistan PM made the announcement while addressing Pakistan's Parliament.

Check out the reactions!

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to welcome Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release and expressed his desire to be part of the team to receive IAF pilot at Wagah.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about safe return of Indian pilot.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to say that release of IAF pilot is a goodwill gesture- Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 28, 2019Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen wrote we are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.Pakistani author Fatima Bhutto tweeted, "Pakistan must maintain this profoundly moral stand. It would be an important gesture to release the captured Indian airforce pilot. Our commitment at this moment must be to peace and humanity."Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was heavily trolled for his comments on the Pulwama terror attack, termed this development a noble act.

