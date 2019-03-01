IAF pilot Abhinandan release LIVE updates: Wing Commander to be brought to Delhi from Attari

IAF pilot Abhinandan to release today: It's a day of celebration for the Indians as Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken into custody by Pakistani rangers, will be released after an extreme confrontation between India and the neighbouring nation for the past three days. Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday. India's back channel diplomatic pressure with the help of its allies like the US, the UK, and France not only brought the escalation down between the nuclear armed countries but also ensured that Imran Khan announces Abhinandan Varthaman's "safe return" to India in just 24 hours of his capture. "As a peace gesture we are releasing the Indian pilot on Friday," Imran Khan said in Pak National Assembly. India has already made its stand clear that it did not negotiate Abhinandan Varthaman's release under any condition put forth by Pakistan, and that the country was duty bound to release Abhinandan under the Geneva Convention. The Narendra Modi-led government has also said that its fight against the terror camps and those harbouring such elements in Pakistan will continue even after the release of the India Air Force Wing Commander.

12.31am: Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be brought to Delhi from Attari, reports India Today.

12.13am: 'Pakistan should be represented at OIC': Former Pakistani President and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari says foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi should attend the OIC meet. "I am a democratic man and if the house thinks that foreign minister should not attend then I can't say anything. But disengagement is not a solution. The foreign minister should attend the OIC meeting. Pakistan should be represented there," says Zardari, reports Dawn.

12.00am: Standing ovation for parents of India's hero: IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's parents, Air Marshal (retd) S Varthaman and Dr Shobha Varthaman, were given a standing ovation as passengers made way for them in the early hours of Friday, ensuring that the couple gets off first, reports PTI.In photos and videos shared by passengers on social media platforms, the couple, who came to Delhi on their way to Amritsar to bring their son home, can can be seen acknowledging the clapping, cheers and thank yous with nods of their heads.

11.45am: Pak foreign minister not to attend OIC conclave: Pakistan Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will not attend OIC's foreign ministers conclave, reports Dawn. He had earlier said: "I requested them to review the decision (of inviting Sushma Swaraj). UAE said that when we extended the invitation, Pulwama had not occurred. If it had, case would have been difference. Now we have extended invitation it would be hard to retract but they would still consult."

11.30am: Imran Khan has shown statesmanship, says Mehbooba Mufti: Pak PM Imran Khan has exhibited real statesmanship, says former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. "It is time for our political leadership to step up and take measures to de escalate the current situation. People of J&K are living under unimaginable duress. How much longer will we suffer for?"

11.20am: People throng to Wagah border: People have started gathering at the Attari-Wagah border to celebrate the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan.

11.05am: China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan: China has cancelled allflights to and from Pakistan and rerouted its international aircraft flyingover the Pakistani airspace due to the regional tensions, official media said.The closure of Pakistan's airspace in response to escalating tensions withIndia disrupted major routes between Europe and South East Asia and leftthousands of air travellers stranded worldwide. Flights from the Middle Eastthat usually overfly Pakistan and the Pakistan-India border will have tore-route over India, Myanmar or central Asia to enter China, civil aviationexperts told Global Times (PTI).

10.50am: Petition filed in Pakistan court against the release of Abhinandan: As India awaits the arrival of its brave Wing Commander Abhinandan to India from Pakistan, an activist has filed a writ petition in a Pakistan court to challenge his release, reported Times Now. Creating a situation for return of pilot Abhinandan in such a short span of time is our diplomatic victory, says Amit Shah at the India Today Conclave 2019.

10.43am: Amit Shah at India Today Conclave 2019:

Maximum number of terrorists has been eliminated under BJP govt led by Modi.

Track record of our government has been best in dealing with terror since Independence.

Opposition resolution post air strikes gave ammunition to Pakistan.

10.35am: 'Pak PM should have criticised Pulwama': Imran Khan should have criticised Pulwama attacks at least once; how can we trust him, says Amit Shah. The BJP chief says "the mistake Jawahar Lal Nehru made in Kashmir can't be easily solved".

10.31am: Ami Shah at India Today Conclave 2019: Hitting out at the Congress party, BJP chief Amit Shah, during India Today Conclave, says the Opposition was wrong in equating India with Pakistan. India is yet to give response on the Pulwama attack, says Shah.

10.25am: India to share F-16 evidence with the US: India will be sharing this evidence with the US to emphasise that the neighbouring country is misusing assets it may have acquired under the 'fight against terrorism' banner in 2008, say reports. The fighter jets, as per the sale agreement, can only be used for counter-terrorism operations, not to attack any country.

10.16am: Abhinandan to cross Wagah border around 3pm: The time for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's arrival at Wagah border has been changed from 10am to between 3 to 4pm (Pakistan time).

10.00am: How Abhinandan will be brought back?: As per the standard of procedure, Abhinandan will be brought to the Wagah border by the Army. He will be handed over to civilian authorities and representative of Indian High Commission at the Wagah border. Then the civilian authorities will be handing him over to the Indian Border Security forces.

9.49am: Man with working Pak SIM arrested: The Border Security Force in Ferozepur, Punjab, has arrested a UP resident near the border outpost, Maboke, and seized a mobile phone with working Pakistani SIM card from his possession, reports ANI.

9.40am: Abhinandan to cross Wagah around 2pm: According to the reports, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman may cross the Wagah border after 2pm, reports India Today. The Indian Air Force Wing Commander will be brought through back the Wagah-Attari joint check-post in Punjab's Amritsar.

9.33am: Govt asks YouTube to remove 11 videos linked to Abhinandan: The IT Ministry asks YouTube to remove 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, reports PTI. The ministry asked YouTube to remove the clips following directive from the Home Ministry. A Google (which runs YouTube) spokesperson told the news agency the company complies with "valid legal requests from authorities wherever possible, consistent with our longstanding policy and act quickly to remove such material".

9.22am: Capt Amarinder Singh may receive Abhinandan: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has sought permission from the Centre government to receive the Wing Commander at the Wagah Border. "It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am. (sic)," he tweeted.

9.15am: Abhinandan to reach Wagah border around 12pm: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman may likely reach Wagah border around 12 noon today, reports News18. The entire country has been waiting with bated breath for the release of the braveheart Wing Commander.

9.00am: Pak F-16 jets were closed to Northern Army HQ, Vaishno Devi: Pakistan used its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side on Wednesday and its F-16 fighter jets were close to Northern Army HQ and Vaishno Devi shrine when IAF chased them away, reported India Today, adding that these jets targetted places in Resai district, which is quite far away from the Line of Control.

8.50am: 'Imran responded to popular sentiment': Pakistani actor Jamal Shah has said that the Imran Khan government's decision to release Wing Commander Abhinandan was a response to public sentiment. "I would have done the same. A majority in Pakistan wanted to do that [send him home]. Imran just responded to popular sentiment," Shah told IndiaToday.In.

8.45am: Major ceasefire violation in 4 areas: Pakistan has violated ceasefire at several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including Gawahalan, Chokas, Kiker and Kathi posts in Uri sector last night. One civilian was injured and is currently in a hospital for treatment, reported ANI. Read more.

8.30am: Senators urge Trump to address India-Pak conflict peacefully: Two influential American Senators has urged the US President Donald Trump to pursue a peaceful resolution to the India-Pak conflict including working with regional actors to apply pressure on New Delhi and Islamabad to address the underlying causes of the dispute. In a letter, Senators Jerry Moran from Kansas and Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire said that there is an urgency surrounding the dangerous situation between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir region, reported PTI.

8.20am: Gesture as part of Geneva Conventions, says IAF: "We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions," Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor, the assistant chief of Air Staff, said on Thursday.

8.00am: IAF to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan: A delegation of IAF team will today receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said, reported PTI. It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.

7.45am: Sushma to attend OIC conclave: Sushma Swaraj reaches Abu Dhabi to address OIC conclave. Swaraj will attend the inaugural plenary of the two-day meeting on Friday. It is for the first time that India has been invited to an OIC meeting as guest of honour. Pakistan had earlier tried to get Swaraj 'disinvited' from the OIC meet following India's air strike on the terror camp in Pakistan.

7.30am: Firing stops in Kupwara: The firing has now stopped. A search operation is underway. More details awaited.

7.15am: Ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops: One civilian was injured on Friday morning in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, reported PTI. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district on Thursday evening, the officials said. They said the intermittent firing continued throughout the night.

7.00am: Encounter breaks out in Kupwara district: An encounter broke out on Friday between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, reported PTI. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated. There are no reports of any casualties so far.

