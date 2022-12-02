'Necessity is the mother of invention': Anand Mahindra shares video of 'desi' six-passenger EV

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is a frequent social media user who posts diverse content ranging from witty videos to inspirational anecdotes. Recently, he shared a story about an innovative invention of a six-seater electric vehicle. In the video, the man is seen driving his friends on a kutcha road in his self-built six-seater EV two-wheeler.

According to Mahindra, who believes that necessity is the mother of invention, this invention could find global use as a tour 'bus' in crowded European tourist destinations. In the post, he also tagged Pratap Bose, a British Indian automotive designer currently working for the Mahindra and Mahindra Group.

“With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on Thursday.

With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention. pic.twitter.com/yoibxXa8mx December 1, 2022

The man claimed that the EV could travel 150 kms on a single charge and only cost Rs 8–10. Furthermore, the total cost of manufacturing this item was only Rs 10,000–12,000.

The video received good response on the internet with more than 41,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets.

Most of the users supported the idea but there was one user who specifically pointed out flaws in the concept. “Its great idea for closed loops like in zoo, park, corp complexes, wont be fit fr general traffic bcz

1.Turning radius

2.Centrifugal balance when turning

3.Suspension on uneven roads

4. no space for luggage

5. Battery capacity on high load”

Supporting the idea, another user tweeted, "Sir, hope he gets some royalty for his ideas, innovation, and making a nice prototype. His ideas should not be just copied and commercially used because he can't go for Copyright or Patent. If you pay him, it would be a big motivation to him and millions of innovators."

