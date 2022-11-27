'Has the photo come out alright?': Rebel Foods' Biplab surprised by Anand Mahindra's humility

Anand Mahindra is seen as a great inspiration because of his simplicity and humble outlook on life.His 7.7 million Twitter followers are only a factual indicator of his popularity.

Now Biplab Chakraborty, who is the Head of Investment at Rebel Foods, has shared a story of Anand Mahindra's humility. In a LinkedIn post, he recalls how he met Mahindra back in 2010, when he had reached South Africa for the FIFA World Cup.

He wrote, “ When I made my way to security check-in outside the stadium, there was one gate that no one was using. Maybe it was a VIP entrance but I decided to take a chance. As I exited the security enclosure, whom do I see emerging out of the next security lane: Mr. Anand Mahindra!!.”

“I gathered courage and approached Mr. Mahindra for a photo to which he readily agreed. As soon as the photo was taken I ran to the person who had taken my photo and started checking the camera to ensure that the photo had come out alright,” he added.

However, he was surprised to find out that Mahindra was standing infront of him and asked, "Has the photo come out alright?"

To which he says, “ I was dumbfounded. Here was such an important person and he had hung around just to ensure that the photo had come out OK. He could have walked away but he did not. I thanked him profusely. We spoke for a few mins after which Mr. Mahindra wished me luck and walked away.”

Biplap ends the post by saying that Mahindra's kindness and humility has stayed with him all these years because he proved that day what someone has rightly said, "The tree laden with fruits always bends low".

