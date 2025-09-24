'Didn't realise when I started becoming 'that' kind of boss': Gurugram founder says failed to see colleague's reality

Krittika Marwaha, founder of Little Odd Marketers in Gurugram, sparked debate on LinkedIn after sharing her reaction to a colleague's refusal to attend a 9 pm work call due to household commitments. Marwaha reflected on the pressures founders face and the tendency to expect similar sacrifices from team members. Her post highlights the challenge of balancing business ambition with personal boundaries in India’s fast-paced advertising sector.

The incident began when a team member declined a late-night work call, explaining she had to prepare dinner, help her son with studies, and manage chores, all amid unreliable internet. Marwaha admitted the encounter forced her to reconsider her leadership style, acknowledging that the drive to build a company can sometimes overshadow sensitivity to employees’ circumstances.

Marwaha commented on the prevailing values within the advertising sector, saying, "We reward speed over sensitivity, for every brief, every day," linking industry practices to a culture that normalises insensitivity.

She explained her perspective as a founder: "You sign up to give it your all—weekends, sleep, family time, because the vision is yours. And somewhere along the way, you start expecting everyone else to burn at the same intensity."

Following the colleague’s message, Marwaha confessed, "I was so caught up in my own urgency that I failed to see her reality," recognising the gap between her intent and the impact on her team. She elaborated, "That message made me realise I was becoming the kind of person I wasn’t ready to be known as—the kind who forgets that people are juggling rent, homes, school fees, network issues, and the everyday dance of life while still showing up to work hard."

Marwaha’s post concluded with an acknowledgment: "The truth is: I signed up to give it everything. That’s my choice. But when someone else decides to give a piece of themselves to your dream, that’s a privilege. That’s a responsibility you carry back as a leader."

Her candour prompted many professionals to share their support.

One comment read, "I wish there were more founders and leaders like you who recognize these facts and support their team with utmost sincerity."

Entrepreneur Nakul Saini also responded, "Your post is so honest and reflective, thank you for sharing this publicly. It's easy to get caught up in the rush of our own vision, and often we forget to acknowledge the full reality of what our team members are balancing. Your words are a valuable reminder of the responsibility we hold as leaders, not just to drive results, but to appreciate the personal sacrifices of those who help us build the dream."