NEET 2020: NTA to soon declare results; check expected cut-off, ranks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the expected cut-offs, ranks and qualifying cut-offs. It is expected that the NEET 2020 results will be released by October 12. All the candidates who have appeared in the NTA NEET exam are advised to keep checking the official website for timely updates.

As per several reports and expert opinions, the NEET cut-off is expected to be higher than last year. The NTA can, however, consider a relaxation in the criteria due to COVID-19 pandemic. General category candidates need to score 50 percentile or above for qualifying the exam whereas SC, ST and OBC candidates require 40 percentile to qualify NEET exams. The Unreserved PH category needs 45 percentile to make it. The cut-off depends on the number of candidates who appeared for the exam and the difficulty level of the paper.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the NEET 2020 result will be declared soon so that the new session is not delayed. There won't be any separate exams for admissions into AIIMS, MBBS and JIPMER this year and selections into these exams shall be done on the basis of the scores in NEET.

NEET 2020 exam was held on September 13 amid COVID-19 safety precautions after the Supreme Court trashed petitions aimed at postponing JEE and NEET exams. Around 16 lakh students registered for NEET 2020 exams, out of which 85-90 per cent were able to appear for the exams. Candidates who could not appear in the NEET exam because they tested positive for COVID will be given another chance but the dates for retest have not been declared yet.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 compartment exam result 2020 announced; here's how to check