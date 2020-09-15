NEET 2020: Tamil Nadu passes bill to offer 7.5% reservation for govt school students in medical colleges

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that provides 7.5 per cent reservation for state government school students. The reservation would apply to students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). This has come after reports that the ratio of government school students in medical colleges has reduced drastically.

Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee submitted a report that highlighted the disparities in socio-economic statuses of students from government and private schools. Only four students from government schools got admission under government quota in 2018-19 and five during 2019-20. The reservation is now being considered in private medical colleges too.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu pointed out in Lok Sabha on Monday that students who clear exams from Tamil Nadu board face problems in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination (NEET) as the exam is conducted based on CBSE syllabus. "Within a month after plus 2 results, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless. Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and commit suicide. Future doctors of India have committed suicide," he said.

"It has been felt across the country that NEET not only gives students studying in CBSE schools an upper hand but also greatly disadvantages the economically weaker section of the society," Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP P Wilson also said. DMK's floor leader in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva said that poor and rural students were at a disadvantage as they are not able to receive coaching.

Actor Suriya had earlier called NEET "Manuneedhi Thervu" implying that students from affluent background can only benefit from NEET, while the poor were left behind.

Also read: NEET Exams 2020: Nearly 90% candidates appeared amid strict COVID-19 precautions

Also read: 'Sorry, not inclined...': SC refuses to hear pleas on postponement of NEET exam