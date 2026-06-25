NEET aspirant misses out on MBBS, gets ₹72.3 LPA job at Rolls-Royce

For lakhs of Indian students, not securing a medical seat through NEET can feel like the end of a dream. But Karnataka's Rithuparna KS proved that one setback does not define an entire future.

At just 20 years old, Rithuparna has secured a prestigious role with global engineering giant Rolls-Royce, reportedly earning an annual package of ₹72.3 lakh. Her journey from missing out on MBBS to landing a coveted position in the aerospace industry is inspiring students across the country to rethink what success truly means.

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Like many aspiring doctors, Rithuparna had initially set her sights on medicine. However, after failing to secure a government medical seat through NEET, she chose not to stay disappointed. Instead, she adopted a new path and enrolled in a Robotics and Automation Engineering programme at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM) in Mangaluru.

What began as an alternative career choice soon became her passion. During her engineering studies, Rithuparna engaged herself in innovation-driven projects and practical problem-solving. One of her early achievements included developing a robotics-based solution for arecanut farmers, earning recognition at an international conference. She also collaborated on research initiatives and participated in various technology-focused programmes that helped sharpen her skills.

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Her breakthrough came when she pursued an internship opportunity with Rolls-Royce's Jet Engine Manufacturing Division. According to reports, she impressed the company by completing a challenging assignment far ahead of schedule, paving the way for an extended internship and eventually a pre-placement offer.

Rithuparna was also among 15 students selected from Dakshina Kannada for the DC Fellowship Programme, focused on solving real-world problems. "My academic milestones, projects, and rigorous interviews helped me get an internship with the Rolls-Royce Company," she said. Her performance over months of rigorous work and evaluation reportedly convinced the company of her potential, leading to a package that was later revised upward to ₹72.3 lakh per annum.