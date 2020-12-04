Netflix to be free for crores of Indians for two days! Here's how you can access it

Indian users are in for a treat as Netflix is offering free streaming services in the country for two days. The streaming giant said the two-day event called Netflix Streamfest will be held on December 5 and 6. The availability of free content for two days will help non-subscribers get a taste of the type of content Netflix has to offer. Users won't have to enter their card details and can access the content on the app for free.

The promotional offer will allow users to watch the entire Netflix catalog which includes movies, shows, documentaries, and more. So here is what you can do to access content on Netflix free of cost.

The Streamfest is exclusively available for non-subscribers. Thus, in order to proceed you need to download the app on your phone or visit Netflix.com/StreamFest website.

After downloading the app, you will need to sign up by entering your name, phone number, email and then create a password

After you have successfully created your account either on the website or the app, you can access the entire catalogue for free on December 5 and December 6.

Notably, when you sign up for the Streamfest, you will be given access to all the Netflix features that are available for paid users including Profiles, Parental Controls, Netflix in Hindi, My List, subtitles or dubs, Smart Downloads on mobile, and other important features.

Once you have signed up for the Streamfest, you can browse Netflix on your smart TV, gaming console, iOS, and Android apps and on the PC. However, the streaming quality would be Standard Definition (SD).

The Netflix Streamfest was tested in India a few months ago. Talking about making the app free for Indian users for two days, Netflix COO Greg Peters had said during a conference call, "An idea we're excited about - and we'll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully, get a bunch of those folks to sign up."

Also read: Devil goes on a date in Match's hilarious ad clues in why 2020 was such a bummer

Also read: This Egyptian model landed in jail for Pyramid photoshoot