This Egyptian model landed in jail for Pyramid photoshoot

Egyptian police arrested a model and a photographer for taking pictures in an ancient costume at the Pyramid of Djoser outside Cairo.

They were later released on bail after the public prosecutor ordered the release on Tuesday evening, pending a full investigation. They are facing formal charges of photography without a permit, according to local news outlets, but no charges related to indecency or anything else stemming from the claims of impropriety.

Late last week, Shimi, who has thousands of followers on Instagram, posted photographs from the shoot in ancient Egyptian dress at the foot of the 4,700-year-old Step Pyramid of Djoser.

It triggered an outrage on social media, with users questioning the problem with the shoot. One user asked, "Is there really a ban on taking photographs in archaeological zones, even pictures that are not indecent but completely normal?"

Some reports claim that the pictures were removed from the model's Instagram account. However, her official handle as well as her multiple fan accounts still have the pictures from the shoot on the page.

In recent months, Egyptian courts have jailed a dozen social media influencers for sharing content judges deemed offensive.

