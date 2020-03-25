Neuberg Diagnostics offers free COVID-19 testing for poor patients

Chennai-based Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited has announced free novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic testing for below poverty line (BPL) card holders. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved four of its laboratories for COVID-19 testing -- Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory, Chennai, Neuberg Supratech, Ahmedabad, Neuberg Anand, Bangalore and Neuberg AG, Pune.

"We have set up a special support fund for the weaker sections of the society. Through this we will offer free of cost testing to people with a BPL ration card and appropriate doctor prescriptions," GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg said.

The cost of test for other patients will be Rs 4,500. The company said it will scale up its capacity up to 2,000 to 2,500 tests per day as per ICMR guidelines by next week.

"Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory, Chennai has started collecting COVID samples from the lab as well as home from 8 am to 4 pm. The mandatory requirement is the Identity and Address proof, Requisition/Prescription from Physician with their Medical registration number. Neuberg will provide reports within 24 hours in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Pune and within 48 hours from other cities subject to uninterrupted courier movements," Saranya Narayan, Technical Director and Chief Microbiologist, Neuberg, said.

The company is also offering home pick-up of samples through personal protection equipment (PPE)-equipped phlebotomists in all four centres.

"India is currently between Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the disease spread. The government is taking right measures to curtail its spread. Neuberg is happy to support its efforts towards testing of a symptomatic individual currently and later asymptomatic individuals, as it may be required to augment the travel ban, identify individuals with the infection, isolate them so that the virus can be curtailed," Velu said.

