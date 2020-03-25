Coronavirus: PM urges people to not crowd at shops during lockdown

In the wake of the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people not to crowd around shops as it increases the chances of the spread of the deadly coronavirus. PM Modi has also requested the people not to indulge in panic buying.

Retweeting the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, PM Modi said to the people that gathering around shops is risking the spread of COVID-19. He said, "No panic buying please. Please stay indoors." PM Modi also assured the people the Centre and State governments will ensure that all essential commodities are available.

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

In another tweet, shortly after his announcement of the nationwide lockdown, the PM urged the people not to panic. He said. "My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this." He also put forth a call for creating a healthier India

My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

The lockdown has been announced to ensure social distancing and curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country were 512 as of 9:00 am on March 25. Globally, the number of cases has climbed over 3,76,000, including around 16,000 deaths.

