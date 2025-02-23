'Never felt such love...': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, partner Mulherin welcome first child; Nadella wishes couple

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, one of the most influential figures in Artificial Intelligence, has welcomed his first child.

Altman, who has played a pivotal role in the development of ChatGPT, took to X Sunday to announce the 'early' arrival of his baby boy. "Welcome to the world, little guy! He came early and is going to be in the nicu for a while. He is doing well and it’s really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love," he tweeted.

While details about the baby’s name and birth date remain private, the tech leader expressed his excitement about stepping into parenthood. Altman and his husband Oliver Mulherin have embraced parenthood sooner than expected. According to a Bloomberg report, the couple were expecting their first child’s arrival in March 2025.

The announcement has sparked widespread reactions across social media with messages pouring in congratulating Altman and Mulherin, a software developer.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was among the first to wish the couple. "My heartfelt congratulations, Sam! Parenthood is one of life’s most profound and rewarding experiences. Wishing you and your family the very best," he shared.

Given his intense professional commitments, many are curious about how he will balance fatherhood with leading one of the world’s most cutting-edge AI companies.

Altman and Mulherin have maintained a private personal life despite their influence in the tech industry. Their marriage, which took place sometime between 2023 and early 2024, became public knowledge in January 2024 after images of their intimate ring exchange ceremony at a coastal location went viral on social media. Altman later confirmed the news to NBC News.

The couple had previously expressed their desire to start a family, as Altman mentioned in a September 2023 interview with New York Magazine. While they rarely make public appearances, they were spotted together at the US State Dinner in 2023, held in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.