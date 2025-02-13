Are AI agents coming for coding jobs? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hints at big changes

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, and software engineers might be among the first to feel its impact. In a recent blog post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared his vision of an agentic workforce, where AI acts as virtual co-workers, taking on tasks typically done by employees at top companies, he also provided an example of how coding ecosystem will change.

Related Articles

If AI continues to improve at its current pace, companies could soon have thousands—maybe even millions—of AI-powered software engineers working alongside human developers. This shift could completely change the job landscape for coders.

Altman believes AI will soon be capable of handling many tasks that a junior-level software engineer does today. These AI agents won’t come up with groundbreaking ideas, but they’ll be able to:



• Write and debug code for well-defined tasks.

• Work on projects that take a few days to complete.

• Require human guidance but still be highly productive.

Now, imagine not just one AI engineer, but thousands of them working simultaneously. That’s the future Altman predicts—where companies can scale software development like never before.

Altman compares AI’s rise to the invention of the transistor—the tiny electronic component that powered the computer revolution. Just as transistors became a fundamental part of almost everything we use today, AI could quietly reshape industries in ways we don’t even notice.

Another key factor is cost. AI is getting cheaper at an astonishing rate—about 10 times every year. If this trend continues, hiring AI engineers could become far more affordable than human developers, making companies increasingly reliant on AI-driven coding.

What happens to human coders?

While this might sound like bad news for engineers, Altman believes human skills will still be in demand—just in a different way. Instead of writing every line of code themselves, programmers will need to:



• Direct and supervise AI agents.

• Solve complex problems that AI can’t handle.

• Focus on creative and strategic work rather than routine coding.

One major concern is how this shift affects workers. With AI drastically reducing labor costs, companies could see massive financial gains, but will employees share in those benefits? Altman suggests one possible solution—giving people access to their own AI tools to level the playing field.

Looking ahead, Altman predicts that by 2035, anyone could use AI as powerful as today’s entire workforce. This could unlock massive opportunities, but it also raises big questions: What happens to traditional jobs? Will AI-powered work be accessible to everyone, or just a select few?

For now, software engineers still have time to adapt. But one thing is clear—AI isn’t just changing how code gets written, it’s redefining what it means to be a coder.