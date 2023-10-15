'New low, unacceptable': Udhayanidhi on 'Jai Shri Ram' chants at Muhammad Rizwan during India vs Pakistan WC clash

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin has slammed the crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium that chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at Pakistani wicketkeeper and batter Muhammad Rizwan during the first India vs Pakistan World Cup clash on Saturday. He said the treatment meted out to Pakistan players was "unacceptable and a new low".

"India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low," said Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. "Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable."

The DMK leader also shared the video in which the crowd can be seen chanting "Jai Shri Ram" when Rizwan was returning to the dressing room after scoring 49 runs off 69 balls.

Multiple social media users called this a "nonsensical tactic" by fans. A Facebook user named Pady wrote, "Pakistan is playing 2 matches in Chennai in the next 10 days. Whoever is going to Chepauk, make sure to welcome them with abundant love and respect everyone for who they are and what they are up for! I trust my city to compensate for the madness Babar Azam had to endure today."

However, a user wrote, “No no bro...I was in the stadium… After the wicket.... the Jai Shree Ram anthem was played by the DJ and that's why it got mixed up. They are saying people were mocking it to Rizwan but the whole stadium was singing that song...Here is the footage."

No no bro...I was in the stadium...

After the wicket.... the Jai shree Ram anthem was played by the DJ

And that's why it got mixed up.

They are saying people were mocking it to Rizwan but the whole stadium was singing that song..

Here is the footage pic.twitter.com/pruNKce6sM — Vishal ♥️ (@Fans4AlexZverev) October 14, 2023

Another user appeared to be backing the chant. "This is so shameful!!!! Utter disgrace to the game of cricket. How can fans chant “Jai Shree Ram” only? I am pretty much disappointed because I was expecting more chants like “Har Har Mahadev”, “Jai Ambe”, “Jai Bajrangbali” etc.”

This is so shameful !!!!

Utter disgrace to the game of cricket 👎👎

How can fans chant “Jai Shree Ram” only? I am pretty much disappointed because I was expecting more chants like “Har Har Mahadev”, “Jai Ambe”, “Jai Bajrangbali” etc. pic.twitter.com/tn1ryJJXQh — the_masked_man 𝕏 (@anonymous_guy77) October 15, 2023

Venky, a movie reviewer and IIT alumni, said it was "strongly condemnable" behavior by fans. "If you are chanting Jai Sri Ram to insult a player, you are not insulting the player but our God Ram as well," he said.

Venky said that previous Pakistan teams used to have players like Miandad and Sohail, who carried their hatred towards India. "But the current PAK team has none. They are very friendly towards Indian players and Rizwan is a nice human being himself. This is pathetic."

Strongly condemnable behavior by fans. If you are chanting Jai Sri Ram to insult a player, you are not insulting the player but our God Ram as well.



Previous PAK teams used to have players like Miandad, Sohail etc.. who carried their hatred towards India.



But current PAK… — Venky Viky (@VENKATE68684279) October 15, 2023

However, some comments suggest that this could be a reaction aimed at Rizwan, who often offers prayers on the ground. "This (is) what happens when you mix religion with sports," a user said while sharing Rizwan's old picture where he can be seen offering prayers on the ground.

"You have no moral locus standi to comment on the issue since you were mute when Rizwan did what he usually does. You on the other hand are probably upset about this since you’ve vowed to end Sanatana Dharma," the user said while responding to Udhayanidhi, who recently sparked controversy after he compared Sanatan Dharma to mosquito and dengue.

This what happens when you mix religion with sports. You have no moral locus standi to comment on the issue since you were mute when Rizwan did what he usually does. You on the other hand are probably upset about this since you’ve vowed to end Sanatana Dharma.. — BooMer Man (@boomer_man59) October 15, 2023

Basavraj Kore, another user, shared two pictures of Rizwan and said: "Namaz by players is allowed, Jai Shree Ram by audience is not."

