NHAI revises toll fees for Delhi-Meerut expressway: Check rates now

The National Highway Authority of India has revised toll fee rates for the Delhi-Meerut expressway today by 10-15 per cent. The new rates will be effective from April 1, 2022 and will vary for different vehicles.

The revised rates will be applicable for toll plazas located at entry-exit points located at Sarai Kale Khan, Indirapuram, Dundahera, Dasna, Rasoolpur, Sikroad, Bhojpur, Main Plaza (Kashi) in the states of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The toll fee for vehicles like cars on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, on the stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and the Kashi toll plaza has been revised to Rs 155 from Rs 140.

The new toll rates from Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod Plaza is now Rs 100 and Rs 130 to go to Bhojpur.

The 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway has four phases. Phase 1 has Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to UP Gate in Ghaziabad. Phase 2 begins at UP Gate till Dasna in Ghaziabad. The third phase includes Dasna to Hapur route in Uttar Pradesh. And the fourth is a 32 km six-lane access-controlled alignment between Dasna and Meerut in UP.

NHAI’s debt went up 14 times since 2014-15 standing at Rs 3,47,685 crore, as of March 22, 2022, the Parliament was informed on yesterday. To repay debt and develop new highways, NHAI has been monetising government-funded highway projects since 2018.

