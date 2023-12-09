NIA conducts raids at 41 locations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, arrests 15 in connection to terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested 15 people in Maharashtra and Karnataka in connection to an ISIS terror conspiracy case. Those arrested were from Pune and were linked to the Islamic State, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, the investigation agency raided 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka in a case related to a conspiracy by the global terror group ISIS to carry out terror attacks across the country.

The NIA reportedly carried out raids at one place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and one in Bhayandar. The raids were conducted in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, NIA officials said.

NIA sources said they have uncovered a larger conspiracy with international connections and the involvement of foreign-based ISIS handlers in the ongoing case.

The investigation has unveiled a complex network of individuals committed to propagating the extremist ideology of ISIS within India.

This network took an oath of allegiance (Bayath) to the self-styled Khalifa (leader) of ISIS and was found to be involved in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), they said.

In the past, the NIA had carried out similar investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.

