Nikhil Kamath wants to sell t-shirts on YouTube: CEO Neal Mohan reveals what really works

When Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath asked how to crack YouTube to sell t-shirts, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan had a blunt response: “If your only goal in life is to sell t-shirts, then you better also really care and have passion around creating content.”

Speaking during a candid conversation, Kamath asked, “What is the YouTube algorithm to a layman like me, and what can I do today to succeed on it?” His hypothetical: he wants to sell t-shirts and needs content that drives sales.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mohan’s advice was clear—don’t chase the algorithm. “You’re not going to build a fan base if you're not authentic. Fans figure that out very, very quickly,” he said. Passion, not product placement, is what fuels lasting success.

He emphasized that YouTube rewards creators who genuinely care about their content. “We work with athletes, musicians, educators... It comes through really quickly when they’re talking about something they’re truly excited about. It’s not just about throwing up a piece of content,” he said.

YouTube’s algorithm, Mohan explained, is less about gaming a formula and more about building long-term engagement. “It’s a slow burn,” he noted. “Set expectations with your audience about what your content is going to be, and then deliver. The algorithm is just a reflection of that audience.”

Advertisement

For Kamath—or anyone looking to turn YouTube into a sales channel—the message was direct: content can’t just be a marketing tool. To sell anything, even t-shirts, you need to show up with real passion, authenticity, and patience.

Mohan summed it up: “That’s the difference between someone who quits after a few months and someone who actually builds something meaningful.”