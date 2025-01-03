'Don't turn to previous generation...': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath shares the secret to future-proofing your business

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath says the secret to staying ahead in business lies not in corporate strategy or generational wisdom but in watching what 16-year-olds of the country are doing.

Speaking to LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky on The Path video series, Kamath made a bold case for teenage intuition: “Look at what a 16-year-old boy wants and what he will need in the next 10 years. Don’t turn to the previous generation to plan 20 years ahead.”

For Kamath, the next big idea isn’t in your business playbook—it’s on TikTok or Instagram.

Kamath’s philosophy is clear: teenagers don’t just consume trends—they create them. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are shaping the cultural and consumer landscape, making them critical spaces for businesses to study. “Look ahead, look at the younger generation for inspiration, not the older generation,” Kamath said, urging leaders to rethink how they plan for the future.

Teenagers drive changes in technology, entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle, and Kamath believes their habits provide a roadmap for what’s coming next. Ignoring these signals, he warns, is a recipe for irrelevance.

Kamath’s focus on the future isn’t limited to his market insights. As the youngest philanthropist on the Hurun India Philanthropy List, he and his brother Nithin have donated over ₹120 crore to causes like climate change and sustainability through the Rainmatter Foundation.

The Kamath brothers consistently rank among India’s top philanthropists, and their contributions to environmental and social initiatives have made them standout figures in the global philanthropic community.

Kamath in an earlier podcast said he saw untapped potential in industries like men’s grooming, which he predicts is on the brink of explosive growth.

“With evolving gender norms, this market… is set to blow up,” he noted, comparing it to how beauty trends for women once revolutionized industries.

Backed by research, the men’s grooming market is expected to reach $202 billion globally by 2030, with India playing a major role. Kamath even hinted at untapped sectors, saying, “Pick what worked with women and build for men—maybe jewelry next.”