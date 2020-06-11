NIRF Ranking 2020: JNU, BHU among best universities; AIIMS top medical college in India

The union education ministry, on Thursday, announced the annual National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) lists. As per the ranking, IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi have bagged the top three positions across all educational institutions in the country.

IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University have been named the top-three universities in India.

Among Delhi University's colleges, Miranda College bagged the top spot, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women and St Stephen's College.

IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay have been ranked best engineering colleges of India. IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top B-School in the country followed by IIM Bangalore and Calcutta.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that AIIMS Delhi has emerged as India's top medical college, followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.

The NIRF annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: QS World Ranking 2021: IITs dominate; IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi top-ranking Indian institutes

Also read: Remembering India's Data Man - Professor A Vaidyanathan