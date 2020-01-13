Nirmala Sitharaman has perfect clap back for Twitter user who called her 'sweetie'

There is hardly any debate that social media is full of trolls and mansplainers. So, when a Twitter user disparagingly "explained" something Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was already correct about in the first place and referred to her as "sweetie", she was in no mood to take it lying down.

Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to share a verse on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. She quoted from The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda IV and said, "Awake, arise, and dream no more! This is the land of dreams, where Karma Weaves unthreaded garlands with our thoughts...Be bold, and face. The Truth! Be one with it! Let visions cease..."

Awake, arise, and dream no more! This is the land of dreams, where Karma Weaves unthreaded garlands with our thoughts ...Be bold, and face The Truth! Be one with it! Let visions cease... The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda IV, pp 388-89 - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 12, 2020

A Twitter user, Sanjoy Ghose, quoted her tweet and attempted to correct her, "Nirmala Sitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad and Swamiji's adoption of the saying "arise awake". Sweetie its "cease not until your goal is reached" not "dream no more"; unless it's Budget 2020 that you are warning us about!"

@nsitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad & Swamiji's adoption of the saying "arise awake". Sweetie its "cease not until your goal is reached" not "dream no more"; unless it's Budget 2020 that you are warning us about! https://t.co/piAWuwpmgy - sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) January 12, 2020

The Finance Minister schooled the advocate and said, "Glad you're taking interest. While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I've excerpted, is from 'The Awakened India', written in Aug 1898 - BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself. Pub by Advaita Ashrama if you're further interested."

Glad you're taking interest. While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I've excerpted, is from 'The Awakened India', written in Aug 1898 - BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself. Pub by Advaita Ashrama if you're further interested. https://t.co/fceSBUxain - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 12, 2020

While the user received quite some backlash for jumping to conclusions without reading the post, the fact that he called the Finance Minister of India "sweetie" riled them up. Most users criticised the user for calling her "sweetie", while some pointed out the way she handled the response without getting sidetracked by the term.

"sweetie"? Seriously??! Excellent response by the FM. pic.twitter.com/S5GiJVdBgj - Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 13, 2020

Who addresses FM of country as sweetie? https://t.co/4FMPbTckpq - mrt (@Angriy_BiRd) January 12, 2020

Whatever your point , please dont patronize Sitharaman by calling her "sweetie". It is demeaning her stature. I have noticed men tend to do this a lot when they disagree with you. I have got a lot of "sweetie","dear", "love" coming my way too. - (@Goondaraaj) January 12, 2020

Glad that @nsitharaman gave a very appropriate answer without getting sidetracked by the deliberate *sweetie*. Shows a maturity that is beyond normal indian politics. pic.twitter.com/eIdHIn9vUI - Sridhar Krishna (Contractor Nasama Nee Ponia) (@sridharkswamy) January 12, 2020

Kindly desist from calling any woman 'sweetie'. Also, while we are at it, please desist from mansplaining to any woman, ever. Above all, please show respect while addressing the Finance Minister of India. - Roopa Banerjee (@roopabanerjee) January 12, 2020

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12 that is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country. The minister had shared the verse as a tribute to the philosopher.

