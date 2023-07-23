Nita Ambani-led NMACC launches TOILETPAPER’s largest immersive exhibition; how to book tickets

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday launched its second visual arts exhibition- RUN AS SLOW AS YOU CAN by TOILETPAPER Studio. The exhibition marks TOILETPAPER Studio’s India debut at the Art House, which is NMACC’s dedicated visual arts space.

The show is curated by Mafalda Millies and Roya Sachs of TRIADIC and marks TOILETPAPER’s largest show to date and Cattelan and Ferrari’s debut in India.

The show signals a departure from linear showcase formats. In this exhibit, art no longer entails one-sided interaction between the exhibit and the visitor. The exhibit is aimed to be a vivid exploration of imagination through an immersive experience, as per an NMACC release.

The exhibit comprises installations such as a swimming pool filled with 10,000 bananas, vintage cars, lounging crocodile, and walls plastered with recurring images of spaghetti.

The release further read: “The exhibit’s larger-than-life essence extended to a kitschy, retro-themed afterparty featuring cocktails named by the artists themselves, a DJ playing a live vinyl set, and a sumptuous Italian spreadd”.

The immersive exhibit by the Italian studio is divided into four chapters. Chapter 1 of the exhibit is “Take a Left, Right?" which invites audiences into a visually charged labyrinth wherein desire, repulsion, irony, and gluttony collide in a photomontage maze. Through this, the exhibit aims to convey a playful and uncanny ambiguity.

The second part of the exhibit is named “Is There Room in the Sky?” which delves into the depths of the subconscious. In this optical illusion, the audience’s perception of space and time is warped by the dream world of a digital meta skyscape. The third chapter, named “A House is a Building That People Live in”, talks about a perfect home but this idea of a safe space gets interrupted by a sense of strangeness. This sense of strangeness implies a home without a roof and household utilities with no function.

The fourth and final chapter of the exhibit, known as “The Control Room”, shows their beating heart and comprises a Lynchian monochromatic space. The monochromatic space sets a contrast to the visually saturated lower floors and highlights the craft and inspiration of artists. The exhibit also comprises objects, images, and works from TOILETPAPER studio’s headquarters in Milan.

The immersive will be presented at the Art House of the NMACC for three months from July 22, 2023, to October 22, 2023. Entry to the exhibit is free for children under seven years of age, senior citizens, and art students. Others can book tickets to watch the exhibit on the official NMACC website and BookMyShow.

TOILETPAPER is an Italian creative studio and image-based magazine founded by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari in 2010. Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter said: “While fresh and innovative in its conceptual, often ironic approach, at the heart of this exhibit is the celebration of a curious, exploratory energy that is quintessentially Indian. I am certain that TOILETPAPER’S largest show to date will strike a chord with the younger Indian audience and give them an all new perspective of art that fuels imagination and creative energy”.

