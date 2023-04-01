NMACC grand opening: Nita Ambani's dance performance on Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram goes viral. Watch video

The grand opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre saw the attendance of the Ambani family, Bollywood bigwigs and businessmen. Meanwhile, a video of the event is doing rounds on social media in which Nita Ambani was seen dancing at the centre’s Grand Theatre.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram by the official page of NMACC India showed her dancing to Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram at the inauguration.

Nita was seen wearing a pink lehenga and a choli that is covered with embroidery. She performed a graceful dance to the bhajan.

“Starting her Bharatnatyam journey at the age of 6, Nita M Ambani has always had the heart of a dancer. Watch her special performance in 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' exclusively choreographed for the grand launch," the Instagram post's caption read.

While speaking about Indian culture and civilisation in her inaugural speech, Nita Ambani said, "Our culture has not just survived, but thrived, over thousands of years. We are one of the oldest living civilizations of the world. Also, the most diverse. And at the same time, we have one of the world’s youngest populations. Today, we are in the Amrit Kaal of Modern India."

Nita Ambani's dream project, which is housed within the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, aims to preserve and promote Indian arts.

Several celebrities attended the grand launch of NMACC, Nita Ambani's dream project, including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher.

