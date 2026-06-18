As heatwaves become more intense and electricity bills continue to climb, a Haryana-based architect has found an unconventional way to keep his home cool — by using nearly 7,000 kulhads in the roof.

According to a report by The Better India, Gokul Goyal, an architect from Hisar, Haryana, developed a unique rooftop design that reduces indoor temperatures without relying heavily on air conditioners or coolers. His solution combines traditional earthen clay cups, commonly known as kulhads, with modern construction techniques to create a natural cooling system.

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How the kulhad roof works

Goyal strategically arranged thousands of earthen cups across the terrace floor of his house, creating a natural filler within the terrace slab. The kulhads were then covered with a layer of cement and finished with mosaic tiles. A specialised blend of white cement and waterproofing compounds was used to seal joints and crevices, ensuring the terrace remained leak-proof and durable.

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Once the construction was completed and properly cured, the rooftop began functioning as a natural barrier against heat, helping reduce indoor temperatures during peak summer months.

The science behind the cooling effect

The cooling mechanism relies on a combination of reflection and insulation.

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The glossy mosaic surface reflects a significant portion of the sun's rays, preventing excessive heat absorption by the roof. Meanwhile, the hollow interiors of the kulhads trap air, creating an insulating layer that slows the transfer of heat into the rooms below.

Together, these elements help maintain a more comfortable indoor environment while reducing dependence on electricity-powered cooling appliances.

An eco-friendly alternative

Beyond lowering indoor temperatures, the rooftop design offers an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to conventional cooling systems.

The mosaic finish also enhances the terrace's appearance while providing a non-slippery surface, improving safety. Since the materials are durable and require minimal maintenance, the structure is designed to deliver long-term benefits with limited upkeep.

By repurposing a material deeply embedded in Indian tradition, Goyal's rooftop demonstrates how simple, locally available resources can be adapted to address modern challenges such as rising temperatures and energy consumption.