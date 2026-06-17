Rain in the north, heat in the centre: Why India is seeing two different weathers at once

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to bring rain, snow, and dust storms to parts of northwest India from Thursday, even as the southwest monsoon remains stalled before moving further into central India.

The country is currently seeing two contrasting weather patterns — while the northern hills and plains prepare for showers and storms, parts of central India continue to experience heatwave conditions due to the delayed monsoon advance.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Western Disturbance, a weather system that develops over the Mediterranean and Caspian seas, will bring widespread rainfall and snowfall to the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Isolated hailstorms are also likely in the hills.

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In the plains, the system is expected to trigger sudden but intense weather. West Rajasthan may see thundersqualls on Thursday, with wind speeds reaching 60 to 70 kilometres an hour and gusts higher than that. Similar conditions are expected in East Rajasthan until Friday, along with dust storm activity in parts of West Rajasthan.

Monsoon advance slows down

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While the Western Disturbance moves into the northwest, the southwest monsoon has temporarily lost pace before reaching central India.

The IMD’s Northern Limit of Monsoon — the line used to track the progress of the rains — currently passes through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui and Muzaffarpur. It has remained almost stationary for several days.

The weather department said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move into parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days. The next phase of advancement is expected around June 23.

The delay has kept several central regions hot and dry. Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Madhya Pradesh until Sunday, June 21, Vidarbha until Saturday, June 20, and Telangana until Friday, June 19.

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Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature in the country this week, reaching 44 degrees Celsius on June 16.

Heavy rain is forecast in the east and northeast

Elsewhere, the monsoon remains active over eastern and northeastern parts of India, supported by moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has forecast heavy to isolated very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar through the week. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 50 to 60 kilometres an hour are also expected in parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi and the National Capital Region are expected to see a limited impact from the Western Disturbance.

The capital is likely to have a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, with chances of very light to light rain and thunderstorms towards the evening or night.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius — close to normal levels for this time of year.

Winds from the west could reach around 24 kilometres an hour during the day.

Fishermen warned as seas turn rough

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The IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal until June 22.

The warning covers areas including the Gulf of Mannar, waters off Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, and parts near the Somalia and Oman coasts, where squally winds are expected.