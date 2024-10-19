'No food items were contaminated': IIT Roorkee responds after videos of rats found in cooking pots in mess go viral

A viral video showing rats scurrying around cooking pots in the Radha-Krishna Bhawan mess of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has sparked outrage and disgust among students and faculty members. The video, which was shared widely on social media, shows rats freely roaming around the mess area, contaminating food and utensils.

Students were shocked and worried after videos showed rats in bags of rice and in cooking pots at their mess facility. Some students reported finding the rats when they went for lunch on Thursday afternoon, raising concerns about the safety of the food prepared there.

As the videos spread, many students gathered outside the mess to demand immediate action and better cleanliness in the kitchen. They expressed their anger, horrified at the idea of eating food that might be contaminated by the rats.

IIT Roorkee has strongly rejected the allegations, stating that the videos are misleading. In an official statement, the institute explained, "After a preliminary investigation into the incident at the Radha-Krishna Bhawan mess, we found that the video circulating on social media was recorded by students who entered the mess late at night. The footage shows rodents in a closed area where only empty utensils and non-edible items were kept. No food items were contaminated. The videos seem to be a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the situation."

Despite the clarification, the administration has started a full investigation and promised to take corrective action. Sonika Shrivastava, the media in-charge at IIT Roorkee, said that outside experts have been brought in to evaluate the situation and ensure that hygiene standards are strictly followed. "The health and safety of the students are our top priority. We are taking immediate action to prevent such incidents from happening again," Shrivastava told India Today.