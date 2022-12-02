No fresh bans in Mumbai: Mumbai Police issues clarification on restriction orders

Mumbai Police Department on Saturday clarified that the restrictions and bans announced in the city on Friday are not part of a new order, but rather a routine order that is renewed every 15 days.

Mumbai Police stated that the order is renewed every 15 days, and as of right now, it has been renewed till December 17. They continued by saying that the order for the following 15 days would be considered later, and there was currently no order in place that imposes curbs until January 2.

“This is only a ‘jamao bandi’ from December 3 to 17 which is renewed every 15 days. Under this, the gathering of four-five people is prohibited,” Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil said.

A prohibitory order is issued every 15 days under Section 37 of the Mumbai Police Act against anyone attempting to hold an illegal protest or otherwise disturb the peace, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil. “Our daily lives, including public events like entertainment, schools, and colleges, are unaffected by these orders,” he added.

Additionally, he urged people not to spread false information or confusion about the order.

On October 25, a routine order of unlawful assembly was renewed under the Maharashtra Police Act, a copy of which was leaked, causing similar confusion.