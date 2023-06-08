No heatwave in Delhi as of now, but these states will see mercury soaring, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the North-West India can see the temperature go up to 42 degrees in the next four to five days, although the zone will not see any heatwave conditions for now.

“In North-West India, temperature likely to rise, temperatures can go up to 40-42 degrees Celsius but there won't be any heat wave scenario for next 4-5 days. Heat wave conditions prevailing in East India, adjoining North-West India, East UP...,” said Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius for the next few days. A slight increase in day temperatures is expected around June 10 and 11. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave in Bihar

Parts of east India are seeing a severe heatwave. A few areas in Bihar on Wednesday saw the mercury level crossed the 44 degrees Celsius mark in at least 10 districts of the state, breaking the record for the past 11 years.

With the rising temperatures, IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in 29 districts of the state. These districts are Patna, Purnia, West Champaran, Supaul, Araria, Bhagalpur, East Champaran, Sheikhpura, Khagaria, and Katihar.

These districts are also witnessing strong hot winds (ranging from 13 to 21 km/hr), the state IMD said.

Citing no significant relief in the upcoming days, the weather department has forecast severe heatwave conditions in 13 districts of the state till June 10. However, very light rainfall is likely thereafter.

Heatwave in Andhra Pradesh

Elsewhere, IMD’s central office has predicted heatwave conditions will continue over many places in Andhra Pradesh till June 11, with temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius in towns near the coast.

Some relief can be expected from soaring heat after June 15, as by then the southwest monsoons will touch the state’s coast.

Jangamaheswaram registered the highest temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius higher than the maximum temperature. Tuni recorded 42.2 degrees Celsius, Kakinada 40.8 degrees Celsius and Visakhapatnam 40 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)

