No Indian university in Times World Rankings' top 200 universities; check list here

While a record number of Indian universities made it to the Times Higher Education magazine’s World University Rankings 2024 that ranks 1,904 universities from across 108 countries and regions, none have made it to the top 200 rankings. The decorated Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is the top-ranked Indian university on the list.

This year’s list included 91 Indian universities but the highest-ranking Indian Institute of Science was put in the 201-250 band. It was awarded an overall score of 55-9-58.6, a marked difference from the top-ranking University of Oxford that scored 98.5 overall.

Even some of the most sought-after universities in India, including University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, IITs, BITS Pilani, Symbiosis, Christ University, Annamalai etc were all ranked beyond the 500 band.

For instance, Jamia Millia Islamia was ranked in the 501-600 band with a score of 41.9-45.3 range. Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University were ranked in the 601-800 band with a score range of 37.0-41.8; same for IIT Guwahati, IIT Patna, and JNU.

BITS Pilani, University of Delhi, IISER Pune, IIT Gandhinagar were in the 801-1000 band with a score of 32.7-36.9 range. Symbiosis was ranked in the 1000-1200 band with 28.3-32.6 range, Christ University was ranked in 1201-1500 band with 22.8-28.2 range, while Annamalai was put in the 1501+ band with a score range of 9.7-22.7.

TOP RANKING UNIVERSITIES

University of Oxford topped the rankings, followed by Stanford University with a score of 98, MIT with 97.9, Harvard University with 97.8, University of Cambridge with 97.5, Princeton University with 96.9, California Institute of Technology with 96.5, Imperial College London with 95.1, University of California, Berkeley with 94.6, Yale University with 94.2 score.

China’s Tsinghua University was ranked 12th with a score of 92.4, while Peking University was placed on the 14th spot with a score of 92.1. Singapore’s National University of Singapore was ranked 19th with a score of 90.

Johns Hopkins University with 91.1, University of Pennsylvania with 91.0, and Columbia University with 90.9 scores were ranked 15th, 16th and 17th.

Also read: Should students purchase travel insurance in their home country or from the university abroad?

Also read: IIT offshore campus in UK? British govt keen to welcome IIT campuses, set up UK university campuses in India