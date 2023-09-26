'No one prepared me': Bengaluru techie's post on running into Google CEO Sundar Pichai in SF goes viral

A Bengaluru-based techie's post about suddenly bumping into Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco has gone viral on social media. Sid Puri, head of growth for Retool in India, took to X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn to share a photograph with the tech giant's CEO.

"Go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street," Puri's caption on X read.

go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street. pic.twitter.com/BJitwCw0EE — Sid Puri (@PuriSid) September 25, 2023

In the photo, Indian-origin Pichai can be seen in a casual attire, donning blue jeans, a jacket, and black sunglasses. While, he does not appear to have any security around him, Puri in the comments section confirmed Pichai was accompanied by a security guard who took their photo.

The Bengaluru techie shared the post on Monday and since then it has garnered over 6,35,000 views and over 4,200 likes on X. In the comments section, people wanted to know about their encounter while some simply wanted to know about the phone that Pichai was using.

"Wow he walks without any security??? I am a little happy because he is so simple down to earth, and a little scared for his security at the same time. @sundarpichai," a user wrote. "Was he using Pixel 8?," another asked jokingly.

A third asked, "Great photo. What questions did you ask him Sid?"

"So great that (1) you recognized him (not sure I would have recognized him with sunglassess) and (2) he agreed to a photo opp! Frameworthy for sure," a fourth user stated.

"Did you tell him about @peakbengaluru?," said another.

Wow 😳😳 he walks without any security??? I am a little happy because he is so simple down to earth, and a little scared for his security at the same time. @sundarpichai — Ludicrous Load (@teslionaire) September 25, 2023

Great photo. What questions did you ask him Sid? — Steven Musielski (@StevenMusielski) September 26, 2023

Was he using Pixel 8? 😂 — Sanay Wasnik (@0p3nsky_) September 25, 2023

So great that (1) you recognized him (not sure I would have recognized him with sunglassess) and (2) he agreed to a photo opp! Frameworthy for sure. — Priya Sanger (@priyasanger) September 25, 2023

Did you tell him about @peakbengaluru? — Peak Bengaluru (@peakbengaluru) September 25, 2023

