Business Today
'No rocket science here. But...': Anand Mahindra lauds IIT Delhi graduates for creating gym for small homes

Anand Mahindra praised the creativity and dedication of the IIT graduates who developed the Aroleap X smart home gym, designed to solve space issues for fitness enthusiasts in urban areas.

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra praised a team of four IIT graduates on X for creating a unique solution for fitness enthusiasts with limited space at home.

Using their engineering skills and love for fitness, the graduates designed a compact, multifunctional gym setup that can turn any small space into a full workout zone.

Sharing a video by The Better India, Mahindra highlighted how the gym uses mechanical design and physical therapy concepts to enable over 150 exercises targeting various muscle groups. It also features AI-powered sessions that track progress in real-time, offering personalized workout plans.

"No rocket science here. But a clever convergence of mechanics and physical therapy principles to design a product that has global potential. In small apartments and even in business hotel rooms," Anand Mahindra wrote in his post on X on Thursday.

The post has received over 7.1 lakh views and 281 comments.

One user, Samar Singh, was critical, commenting, “No industry experience, no practical consumer research, and a high price point. Amazing!” Meanwhile, another user, selurus, praised it as “a great innovative fitness solution.”

While many users appreciate the smart home gym idea, some feel it’s a minor step and not a big achievement.

Published on: Oct 25, 2024, 9:15 PM IST
