No takers for a job in Scotland that pays Rs 4 lakh salary per  month; know why

Anyone who is looking for a job checks salary, work stability and attractive benefits before taking it up. Have you ever heard about people rejecting a job that would pay them a whopping salary of Rs 4 lakh per month? Not just the salary, it also offers holiday travel and work from home. Despite having such lucrative options, there are no takers for this job in Scotland.

The vacancy in Scotland is for the role of an offshore rigger, based in the North Sea just off the coast of Aberdeen, reported Moneycontrol. An offshore rig is basically a large structure on or in the sea that is used to drill wells, extract and refine oil and gas, and store it until it can be brought to land.

Individuals hired for this role would be assigned to an offshore rig for one to six months at a time, with a base wage of Rs 36,000 per day for working 12 hours per day and if that person decides to stay for 2 years and completes 2 shifts of 6-6 months each, he will get a salary of £95,420 (Rs 1 crore).

The company has certain requirements in place to choose the right candidate which includes that the person should possess technical and safety training expertise which means having BOSIET (Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training), FOET (Further Offshore Emergency Training), CA-EBS (Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System), and OGUK Medical training, among others.

Applications are still being accepted for the five open positions even though the job was posted 24 days ago, which indicates that nobody is applying for it and that there may not be any takers.

