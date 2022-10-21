No traffic violation fine in Gujarat till October 27

The Gujarat Traffic Police will not charge any fine from the people from today till October 27, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Friday. "This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make mistake, you will not be paying a fine for it," Sanghavi was quoted as saying by ANI.

The decision comes into effect from today, October 21 until October 27, 2022. The decision comes just days before the Diwali festival, which will be celebrated on Monday (October 24).

In Gujarat, which is also a dry state, the fine for drunk driving is Rs 10,000 or 6 months of jail time. And the fine for underage driving is Rs 25,000 or up to 3 years in prison. Traffic light violation in Gujarat attracts Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 fine.

In 2019, the central government came out with the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act under which it substantially enhanced the fine for certain offences.

While Gujarat has eased fine for a few days, the Tamil Nadu government has increased the spot fines for traffic violations.

In Tamil Nadu, if anyone uses motor vehicles for racing or trials of speed on public roads will attract Rs 5,000 in fine for the first violation and Rs 10,000 for the second time.

Also read: RBI imposes monetary penalty on three cooperative banks of Gujarat

Also read: What is Mission LiFE that PM Modi launched in Gujarat today?