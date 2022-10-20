What is Mission LiFE that PM Modi launched in Gujarat today?

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today launched Mission LiFE at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. Prime Minister said that the mantra of Mission Life is 'Lifestyle For Environment'. He added that it connects the powers of the people for the protection of this earth, and teaches them to utilise it in a better way.

PM Modi underlined that Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic, in which everyone can contribute within their capacity. “Mission LiFE inspires us to do all that can be done in our everyday life to protect the environment. Mission LiFE believes that the environment can be protected by making changes in our lifestyle”, the Prime Minister said.

In words the PM Modi, Mission LiFE makes us all trustees of the environment. A trustee is someone who does not allow indiscriminate use of resources. A trustee who works as a nurturer and not as an exploiter.



