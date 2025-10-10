Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins highest honour

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Maria Corina Machado, a brave and committed champion of peace, whose tireless fight for democracy in Venezuela has illuminated the path for others to follow. In a world where democracy faces mounting challenges, Machado stands as a beacon of hope, showing that the tools of democracy, free elections, judicial independence, and human rights, are also the tools of peace.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

As the leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela, Machado has become one of Latin America’s most remarkable figures of civilian courage. Over the years, she has united a fractured opposition, bringing together diverse voices under the shared banner of free and fair elections. In a country where authoritarianism reigns and political dissent is met with severe repression, Machado has remained resolute in her commitment to democracy.

"Ballots over bullets," Machado once said, as she founded Súmate, an organization dedicated to promoting democratic development. For over two decades, she has tirelessly advocated for judicial independence, human rights, and the free will of the Venezuelan people, speaking out even as her country faces increasing political and social challenges.

But the struggle for democracy is not confined to Venezuela. Around the world, authoritarian regimes are growing in power, using violence, silencing free media, and eroding the rule of law. Democracy, once considered a fundamental right, is now under siege. Maria Corina Machado’s award reminds us that democracy is not just an ideal—it is a precondition for lasting peace.

Over the past year, Machado has faced serious threats to her life, yet she has chosen to stay in Venezuela, inspiring millions with her unwavering resolve. Her courage under such extreme pressure reminds us of the critical role individuals play in preserving freedom. Machado’s fight exemplifies the very spirit of the Nobel Peace Prize—democracy must never be taken for granted; it must be defended at all costs, with words, with action, and with unwavering courage.