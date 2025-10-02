Nobel Prize 2025 announcements begin Oct 6: How will the winners be decided?

The Nobel Prize, the world’s most prestigious recognition in science, literature, peace, and economics, will begin its 2025 announcement cycle on October 6. Each year, the Nobel Committees unveil their selections for work judged to have delivered the “greatest benefit to humankind,” drawing global attention.

What is the Nobel Prize?

The prizes were established under the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish chemist and inventor of dynamite, who dedicated his fortune in 1895 to advancing human progress. The first awards were presented in 1901.

Laureates receive a gold medal, a diploma, and prize money of about 11 million Swedish kronor—just over ₹10 crore.

How winners are chosen

Thousands of nominators, including university professors, scientists, previous Nobel laureates, members of academies, and parliamentary assemblies, put forward candidates each year. The Nobel Committees of the awarding institutions review these nominations and decide the winners. Nominators are carefully selected to ensure broad representation across countries and universities over time.

The process is highly secretive and conducted in stages. Shortlists are debated over months, and final decisions are reached under strict confidentiality. No more than three individuals can share a Nobel Prize, except in the Peace category, which may also be awarded to organisations.

Prize categories

Physics : For breakthroughs in fundamental understanding of the physical universe.

Chemistry : For advances in chemical sciences, from molecular biology to materials.

Physiology or Medicine : For discoveries deepening knowledge of living organisms, diseases, and treatments.

Literature : For authors, poets, and playwrights whose work shows lasting literary merit.

Peace : For individuals or organisations advancing human rights, diplomacy, or non-violence.

Economic Sciences: Added in 1968, recognising achievements in economic theory and policy.

As the 2025 cycle begins, anticipation builds over who will join the distinguished ranks of Nobel laureates—individuals and organisations whose work continues to shape global knowledge and inspire future generations.