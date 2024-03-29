‘Nobody will buy Rs 300 coffee?’: First Starbucks opens in Varanasi, draws massive crowd

Starbucks' foray into the holy city of Varanasi seems to be brewing up a storm, with the first store witnessing a surprisingly large turnout since its opening on March 22nd. This challenges the earlier skepticism surrounding the viability of such a high-end coffee chain in a smaller Indian city.

A video circulating online shows a packed Starbucks outlet in Varanasi, with customers jostling for space inside and a queue waiting outside. This visual evidence seemingly contradicts the doubts expressed by some who questioned whether people would be willing to pay Rs 300 for a cup of coffee, a significant amount compared to local options.

People earlier : Starbucks wouldn't succeed in small towns because nobody would buy a ₹300 coffee.



Meanwhile Varanasi : pic.twitter.com/KYfSJt1WQ3 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) March 29, 2024

The video shows every seat in the store is taken, and outside, a long line of customers waits to enter, while motorcycles fill up the parking area. The first Starbucks in Varanasi grabbed attention on social media recently. Its detailed carvings and arched designs give it an old-world charm, leaving many impressed with a "wow" reaction.

The new Starbucks outlet in Varanasi opened on March 22 with a special 'Buy One Get One Free' offer running until March 26. Starbucks operates in India through a joint venture with Tata Consumer Products. They aim to expand into smaller cities and increase the number of drive-thru, airport-based, and 24-hour cafes. Their goal is to operate 1,000 cafes in India by 2028.

