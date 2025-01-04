Noida: 3 men in Fortuner SUV perform risky 'Squid Games'-inspired stunt, penalized with Rs 33,000 fine

A stunt inspired by the 'Round and Round' song from Squid Game Season 2 led to trouble for three men in Noida, who were fined Rs 33,000. A video of their risky act has since gone viral online.

The incident featured a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner SUV with a BJP flag displayed on its bonnet. Late at night, the men executed stunts around a roundabout, humorously dubbed by some as a Squid Game Noida edition.

The viral video shows one man perched on the SUV's windshield while two others hold onto the doors. The iconic Squid Game "Round and Round" song plays in the background as the trio appears to enjoy the music and their precarious ride. Their actions, captured and shared online, drew sharp criticism for violating traffic and safety regulations.

उत्तर प्रदेश : नोएडा में BJP झंडा लगी फॉरच्यूनर कार पर लटककर Reel बनवाई, पुलिस ने 33K का चालान काटकर रिटर्न गिफ्ट घर भेजा !! pic.twitter.com/r5r5bkd7k2 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 4, 2025

Responding promptly, Noida Police fined the vehicle owner Rs 33,000 for various offenses, including reckless driving, disregarding traffic laws, driving without valid insurance, using tinted windows, and failing to wear seat belts.

Although Noida Police promptly acted against the individuals involved, details about the SUV's ownership remain unclear. There is no confirmation yet on whether the vehicle's owner has any affiliation with the BJP, despite the presence of a BJP flag on the bonnet raising suspicions. Business Today was unable to verify if the car belonged to a party functionary or leader.