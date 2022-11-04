Noida schools start online classes due to worsening air quality; AQI stands at 562

Schools in Noida have started online classes for students from Classes 1 to 8 given the deteriorating air quality. Schools have also been advised to hold online classes as much as possible for students in Classes 9 to 12, according to an order issued by the District Collector.

Outdoor activities like sports and/or meetings will remain completely banned. The order read, “As far as possible, Classes 9 to 12 should also function in online mode and, until the next order, all outdoor activities in all schools are prohibited. All principals should ensure that the order is followed.”

The Gautam Budh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres across Noida and Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has not yet issued any notification regarding the closure of schools or online classes. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality improves.

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo tweeted in Hindi, “The safety of school children is a matter of concern due to the dangerous level of pollution in Delhi, so far no decision has been taken by the state government of Delhi. Children are in the wrath of toxic air on their way to school, in playgrounds. This negligence is wrong, NCPCR is issuing notice on it.”

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण के ख़तरनाक स्तर के कारण स्कूली बच्चों की सुरक्षा चिंता का विषय है,अभी तक दिल्ली की राज्य सरकार ने इस पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है।

बच्चे स्कूल आने जाने में,खेल के मैदानों में ज़हरीली हवा के प्रकोप में हैं।

ये लापरवाही ग़लत है,इस पर @NCPCR_ नोटिस जारी कर रहा है। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) November 2, 2022

Moreover, the Committee for Air Quality Management also suggested “state governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of schools/colleges/educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis.”

Also read: Air Pollution: Spike in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and more

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI)

According to the SAFAR website, air quality in Delhi-NCR was teetering at the severe mark as of 6:40 am on Friday. AQI stood at 562 in Noida, 539 in Gurugram and 563 near Delhi University Area. Delhi’s overall AQI stands at 472 currently.

According to the Graded Response Action Plan, the air quality in Delhi-NCR is classified under four stages – Stage 1- AQI 201-300 (poor); Stage 2- AQI 301-400 (very poor); Stage 3- AQI 401-450 (severe) and Stage 4- AQI over 450 (severe plus).

Also read: 'Shut schools, safety of children a matter of concern': NCPCR writes to Delhi govt as air quality plunges

Also read: Delhi-NCR's air quality turns severe: Govt's 8-point action plan to curb pollution explained