'Not even share market…’: Shah Rukh Khan’s savage reply when fan asks Rs 1 crore for watching Pathaan five times

While Pathaan continues to dominate the box office in both the domestic and global markets, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty replies, has answered a fan on AskSRK session on Twitter.



In the session, he not only spoke about Pathaan's success, but he also captivated fans' hearts with his witty and cheeky responses.



A fan asked for Rs 1 crore for making a contribution to the film’s collection as he claims to have watched the movie 5 times. The fan tweeted, “@iamsrk 5 baar gaya #Pathaan dekhne, 700 cr mein se 1 cr hi de do sir…” To which SRK replied, “Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market. See it a few times more then let’s seeâ€¦ha ha #Pathaan(sic)”

Another fan inquired of the superstar about the actual collection of his film, Pathaan. To which, he came up with a sarcastic response. He tweeted, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugsâ€¦. 2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? (sic)”

Meanwhile, another fan confessed that he had already seen Pathaan five times and intends to see it five more times. He then asked if he might have a share of Pathaan's collection. “Nahiâ€¦sirf entertainmentâ€¦entertainmentâ€¦entertainment. Paison ke liye koi kaam karoâ€¦ha ha. #Pathaan(sic),” SRK tweeted.

Every day, Pathaan breaks new box office records. The film has already surpassed the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide, and it will shortly overtake Aamir Khan's Dangal as the highest-earning Bollywood film ever in India.



Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It's the fourth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The film came out on January 25, 2023, with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent. Deepika played ISI agent Rubina, while John Abraham played the tough opponent Jim.

