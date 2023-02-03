Shah Rukh Khan responds to Paulo Coelho’s praise; here's what King Khan said

After bestselling author Paulo Coelho showered Shah Rukh Khan with praise on Twitter, King Khan came forward to thank the author for his gesture.

Paulo Coelho, on Thursday evening, reshared one of Shah Rukh Khan’s tweets where King Khan can be seen greeting fans outside Mannat. Coelho wrote in the caption, “King. Legend. Friend. But above all, GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest, “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”).”

King. Legend . Friend. But above all

GREAT ACTOR

( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023

Shah Rukh thanked the writer for showering his love towards him and said that they should meet soon.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, replying to his tweet, “You are always too kind, my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you.”

You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you https://t.co/7jLTJ4I8ec — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2023

Earlier as well Paulo Coelho praised the actor for his incredible performance in the movie ‘My Name is Khan’, which also started Kajol. The author shared a post on the film's seventh anniversary and shared a screenshot of a tweet. The screenshot reads, “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was ‘My Name is Khan’. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated it. He kindly offered to send the other titles—as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland.”

Pathaan, which is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in four years, is already breaking all the records at the box office. The movie has collected 600 crores at the box office worldwide and is expected to cross 700 crores mark in the coming days.

