Not monetary benefits, but impactful work is drawing employees. Here's why

Employees across India are no longer looking for just monetary benefits, but are more focused on a desirable work profile that would create some meaningful impact, a recent report by jobs portal Naukri.com has stated.

The report highlighted that employees are looking for more quality work, healthy work culture, and job location while changing their jobs.

The report added that overall, both men and women (28 per cent) wanted impactful work to get recognition at work. However, women, in particular, wanted equal opportunities at work (31 per cent) over recognition at work (24 per cent). Men, on the other hand, wanted a significant role in the business along with recognition at work.

“Job trends are changing across India. People are valuing factors like quality and impactful work, flexibility in work timings, and work culture over monetary benefits,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

The trends are quite similar to other countries. In 2021, a survey by Pew Research Center showed that during the pandemic period workers in many countries quit their jobs primarily because of low wages (63 per cent), lack of ability to advance in the company (63 per cent), and not feeling respected at their present jobs (57 per cent).

Work-life balance

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of workers took the time to rethink about roles and reconsidered their priorities and expectations from their jobs. As per the Naukri report, the pandemic forced many workers to look at their work-life balance (64 per cent) and value at work (38 per cent). Following this, many changed their jobs.

Such changes were noticed worldwide and led to what is now called the Great Resignation, where people left their high-paying jobs for new opportunities.

The Naukri report added that job seekers are opting for less travel time (36 per cent) unlike previous trends, and about one-third of the respondents (32 per cent) wanted to work in their hometowns in comparison to metros.