‘Not to be the monk who sold his Ferrari...’: Aman Gupta backs out, but Vineeta Singh bets on Good Monk in Shark Tank India 4

A husband-wife duo pitched their tasteless supplement brand, Good Monk, on the latest episode of Shark Tank India. Their claim? Unlike competitors, their product blends seamlessly into food without altering its taste. To prove it, they challenged the ‘sharks’ to a blind taste test. None could correctly identify which dish contained the supplement, leaving the founders grinning.

Good Monk founders Amarpreet and Sahiba asked for Rs 1 crore for 1.67% equity. Their product, designed to be mixed into regular meals, intrigued the sharks. Targeting all age groups — from children to seniors — they positioned it as an effortless way to meet daily nutrition needs.

However, Shark Azhar Iqubal was skeptical about its efficiency. While the founders assured that the supplement had no side effects, Iqubal questioned whether relying on it was any different from taking traditional supplements.

On the other hand, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, a mother herself, saw the potential. She related to the struggle of getting kids to eat healthy, sharing, “This is a very real problem, and it’s a problem of every household.”

The founders revealed they had raised over Rs 12 crore in funding but were burning Rs 45 lakh per month. The real shocker? 85% of their spending went into marketing, leading to a total loss of Rs 11 crore. While they envisioned expanding from online sales to physical stores, the sharks weren’t convinced.

Vineeta Singh pointed out their flawed spending strategy and advised them to cut marketing expenses and bring a celebrity mother as their brand face.

She made a conditional offer: Rs 50 lakh for 1.25% equity + Rs 50 lakh debt at 1% interest for 3 years on the condition that they reduce marketing to 20% of sales, lower fixed costs, and operate within -5% to -10% EBITDA in three months.

The other sharks backed out. Aman Gupta, citing multiple business issues, quipped, “I don’t want to be the monk here who sells his Ferrari to invest in your business.”

After deliberation, the founders countered — but Vineeta stood firm. In the end, they accepted her offer, sealing the deal.