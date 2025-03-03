'Rs 58,000 test to predict diseases': Startup's bold pitch on Shark Tank India 4 gets no deal over 'reliability'

Shark Tank India recently featured three founders from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh who claimed their invention could predict cancer and heart diseases. Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy Ravuri, Dhaneesh Jameson, and Tony Jose pitched their company, SugarStrings.ai, which offers DNA-based health screenings. Their genetic test, powered by machine learning, aims to detect diseases caused by gene mutations. The trio sought ₹1 crore for 2.5% equity, valuing their company at ₹40 crore.

The founders asserted that while similar products have an accuracy of just 40%, theirs is significantly more precise. However, some of their boldest claims were toned down in the televised episode. Still, the pitch left the sharks stunned.

They claimed their product could identify genetic markers linked to cancer and heart issues, potentially predicting these conditions years in advance. Azhar Iqubal, Inshorts cofounder, was visibly taken aback by these statements.

Since launching six months ago, SugarStrings.ai had sold just 32 units. Of these, four customers were flagged for potential cancer risks — though the founders admitted that their predictions could only be confirmed if those individuals were later diagnosed. The test costs ₹58,000, and when asked about its process, they explained that customers must take the test themselves after receiving it by courier. This shocked Azhar, who argued that such an expensive test should come with professional assistance.

Aman Gupta raised concerns about accuracy, especially in a country where many lack health insurance. “Samajh nahi aa raha ki yeh genuine hoga ya nahi hoga,” he said, questioning the reliability of the predictions. He also worried about false positives. “Meri toh zindagi kharab ho jayegi (My life will be over),” he remarked.

Vineeta Singh pointed out that while the test wasn’t unaffordable for some, there was no proof it actually worked. Ritesh Agarwal echoed this concern, noting that the technology was still in its early stages in India. Azhar emphasized that any serious medical innovation should have credible research backing it — but the founders failed to present any scientific evidence.

Kunal Bahl saw potential in the concept but wasn’t convinced it was ready for business. In the end, none of the sharks made an offer, and the founders walked away without a deal.