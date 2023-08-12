'Not true': Virat Kohli issues clarification over his social media earnings doing rounds

Star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air over a recent report regarding his earnings from his official Instagram handle. A report on 2023 Instagram Rich List by Hopper HQ, a social media marketing solutions platform, claimed that Virat Kohli is the third-richest athlete on Instagram and the only Indian among the top 25 personalities in the world.

The report highlighted that Kohli earns a whopping $1,384,000 or over Rs 11.45 crore per post. However, the former Indian cricketer has shared that the report on his earnings is not true.

"While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," he wrote.

With over 256 million followers on Instagram, Kohli is among the most popular sportspersons in terms of his online presence. He often keeps updating his followers about his life and cricket through pictures and videos of his sweating it out in nets or matches, or sharing pictures with his wife Anushka Sharma, who is a Bollywood actress.

Virat Kohli was named among the top 100 highest paid athletes in the world, and estimated to have a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore, in a recent list by Sportico.

Kohli is currently on a break as India are playing a five-match T20I series in the West Indies. The veteran is set to be back for India’s campaign in the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to get underway later this month in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

