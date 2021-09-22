‘Not very tech friendly person’: Marico chief Harsh Mariwala on PPTs

Veteran industrialist and Marico chairman Harsh Mariwala is like many of us when it comes to PowerPoint presentations. Like most of us, he is not very fond of slideshows and presentations. The industrialist, who recently made his debut on Instagram, revealed that he is not very “tech-friendly” and that he never uses PowerPoint.

“I’m not a very tech-friendly person. Possibly why I never use presentations in any of my talks. How many words do you write in your presentations? And do you agree with this method,” Mariwala tweeted. He also shared an article which talks about the techniques that the Alphabet and Google CEO Sunder Pichai employs to make brain-friendly and engaging PowerPoint presentations.

I'm not a very tech-friendly person. Possibly why I never use presentations in any of my talks. How many words do you write in your presentations? And do you agree with this method? https://t.co/uy7RdRNfG4 — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) September 20, 2021

The business magnate, who has an active social media presence, often shares motivational as well as quirky stuff with his followers. In one of his tweets, he shared a quote by the eminent scientist Albert Einstein. “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things,” the Marico boss tweeted.

“If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.”– Albert Einstein. — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) September 18, 2021

Seems like Mariwala is not the only one who loathes PowerPoint presentations. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also made his disdain about PPTs public in a 2017 letter to his shareholders. “We don’t do PowerPoint (or any other slide-oriented) presentations at Amazon. Instead, we write narratively structured six-page memos. We silently read one at the beginning of each meeting in a kind of “study hall.” Not surprisingly, the quality of these memos varies widely. Some have the clarity of angels singing. They are brilliant and thoughtful and set up the meeting for high quality discussion. Sometimes they come in at the other end of the spectrum,” Bezos said in a letter to shareholders.

