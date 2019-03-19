Now, a postgraduate degree at IIM Ahmedabad to cost Rs 23 lakhs

The administration of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has revised the fees for its flagship 2-year postgraduate programme from Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 23 lakhs, a 4.5% hike in the payable fees. Errol D'Souza , Director of IIM-A, has said that the fee hike is done in line with inflation. The batch of 2019-21 will be the first batch to pay in accordance with the revised fees, The Hindu quoted him as saying.

The newly devised Indian Institute of Management Act enables IIMs to offer degrees and to make substantial changes in their administration. The batch of 2017-19 has become the first to get degrees after the newly formulated act. The B-school offers masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) alongside degrees in two other postgraduate courses - Postgraduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) and Postgraduate Programme - Executive (PGPX).

A total of 593 students were given the degrees at the convocation held in Louis Kahn Plaza, IIM-A Campus, out of which 398 students of the PGP batch 2017-19, 45 of PGP-FABM and 137 from PGP-X were awarded degrees, according to the daily.

"We all fail. We all make mistakes. The key is to not be oblivious to the mistake. When you make a mistake you have three choices: You can be in denial, you can let it cripple you or you can acknowledge the error, take swift corrective action and learn from the mistake. The choice is yours", Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairman of the Board of Governors said while addressing the students.

