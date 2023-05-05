Now passengers can book train tickets for their pets online. Check details here

If you are a pet parent, you must have faced several obstacles while trying to book a train ticket for your pet. The Centre is planning to ease this problem. The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new rule where pet parents can take their dogs or cats anywhere they go. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will allow the booking of online tickets for pets.

Previously, pet parents were forced to book 1st Class AC tickets, cabins or coupes, and reserve the whole coupe by visiting the parcel booking counters on the platform on the day of travel. Passengers were not even allowed to carry their four-legged friends in a box in the second-class luggage and brake van. To address this issue, the Ministry of Railways is planning to start online ticket booking for pets.

The ministry has proposed an online booking facility for pets in AC-1 class of trains. The proposal also includes giving the TTEs the power to book pets on board. The ministry said that this will make travelling with pets more convenient and comfortable for passengers.

The Railway board has asked the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to make changes in the software so that the facility of online booking of animals can be started on the IRCTC website, a report by The Statesman stated.

The report further stated that with the online service, railway passengers will be able to book animal tickets online on the IRCTC website using their mobile or computer after the first chart of the train is prepared. However, this will only be possible if the passenger's ticket is confirmed.

The officials have said that once the online booking facility for animals starts, the TTE will also have the authority to book dog-cat tickets. The animals will be kept in the SLR coach, which is reserved for the guard. The animal owners can provide water, food, etc. to their pets at train stoppages.

The Railways have kept some conditions for booking animal tickets online. The passenger's ticket must be confirmed. If the passenger cancels the ticket, no refund will be given for the animal ticket. If the train is cancelled or delayed by more than three hours, the animal ticket fee will not be refunded, only the passenger's ticket will be refunded.

The official also said that large domestic animals such as horses, cows, buffaloes, etc. are booked and transported in goods trains. They must have a person to take care of them during the journey. The owner is liable for any damage to the animals. The Railways is not responsible for them.

If you are also travelling with your pet, you need to prepare some things in advance. First, book your ticket online and get a photocopy of it. Second, make sure your pet has all the required vaccinations and keep the certificates with you. Third, get a fitness certificate from the vet 24-48 hours before departure and carry relevant IDs. Fourth, bring water, food and a toy to keep your pet comfortable and entertained during the journey.

IRCTC guidelines

Here are things one should keep in mind before travelling with a pet on Indian Railways.

One must bring their dog to the luggage office at least three hours before the train's departure for booking, whether they have a PRS ticket or an online ticket from IRCTC.

One must pay the applicable baggage fees if they carry their dog with them in AC First Class or First Class coupe.

One cannot carry their dog in AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, or Second-Class compartments. If other passengers complain, the dog will be moved to the guard's van without a refund.

One must have a certificate from a veterinarian that specifies the breed, colour, and gender of your dog for booking.

Passengers will be solely responsible for the safe transport of their pets. You must provide water and food for the dog during the journey.

One can carry puppies in a basket in any accommodation class.