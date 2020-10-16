NTA NEET Result 2020 declared; here's how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday evening declared the NEET 2020 results. More than 14.37 lakh students had appeared for the exams across the country. The results can be checked by visiting the official website of NEET i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. The counselling will be held by the National Medical Commission (NMC) which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The NEET 2020 exam was conducted on September 13, 2020, after being delayed several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The NTA will now prepare the All India Ranking of the students based on their scores. Based on their scores, the students will then appear for counselling to secure a seat in medical college. Though the answer key of all the questions was released on September 26, the NTA will now release the final answer key on its official website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

"I thank @DG_NTA for giving a new cohort of Doctors this year. Exams were conducted during "testing" times and the spirit of Cooperative Federalism was clearly visible. I thank all the Chief Ministers for the same," Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

Here is how to check result:

Visit the official website of NEET i.e. ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'NEET 2020 UG Result'

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your roll number and all the required credentials

Your NEET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout

Also read: NEET Result 2020: Who is Shoyeb Aftab, 18-year old topper who scored full marks



