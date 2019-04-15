NTA releases NEET 2019 admit card; Here's how to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday evening released the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 on the official website. All the candidates who have applied for the NEET entrance exam 2019 can download admit card or hall ticket through its official website, ntaneet.nic.in.
NEET (UG) 2019 will be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS and BDS Courses in Indian Medical or Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
Steps to download NEET 2019 admit cards
NEET 2019: Exam date
The NEET entrance examination 2019 will take place on Sunday, May 5 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The duration of test will be three (03) hours. The result will be announced on June 5, 2019. Candidates qualifying NEET (UG) 2019 would be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas under the State Governments/Institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, subject to other eligibility criteria.
The NEET exam will be conducted in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be held in single stage and would be an objective type test.
As per reports, over 15 lakh candidates have applied for NEET entrance examination 2019, which is mandatory for admission to medical courses in the country and abroad. Last year, nearly 13 lakh candidates had applied for NEET exam.
NEET UG 2019: Important points to note
Edited by Chitranjan Kumar
Also Read: Govt to add over 2 lakh seats in 158 institutions for 10% EWS quota
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today